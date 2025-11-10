Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh pitches for NDA continuity in Bihar

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has called upon the youth of Bihar to re-elect the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to ensure the State’s continued progress and to strengthen its role in achieving the national vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat).
Addressing a press conference in Patna as part of the NDA’s election campaign, Lokesh clarified that he was not visiting Bihar in his capacity as a minister from AP, but as a responsible Indian citizen. “This election is crucial not just for Bihar, but for the future of Indian politics,” he said. “I am here to explain why Bihar’s youth must once again support the NDA.”
Lokesh cautioned against repeating the mistake made in Andhra Pradesh in 2019, where a change in government under the slogan “One Chance” led to deteriorating law and order and an exodus of industries to neighbouring states. “We suffered heavy losses. Bihar must not go down the same path,” he warned.
He outlined three key reasons why the NDA deserves another term in Bihar. First, he emphasised the leadership track record of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, describing their governance as clean, efficient, and visionary. He noted that Modi’s goal includes elevating Bihar’s economy to the trillion-dollar mark, making the state a cornerstone in the national growth story.
Second, Lokesh highlighted the benefits of a “double engine government,” where NDA-led administrations at both the Centre and state level enable significant Central funding for infrastructure, education, and industrial development. He said this alignment ensures policy coherence, better law and order, and increased investment opportunities.
Third, he stressed the importance of continuity in governance. Drawing parallels with Gujarat and Odisha, Lokesh said sustained leadership has led to sustained development in those states. He cited the transformation of Patna following the end of ‘jungle raj’ and the establishment of Nitish Kumar’s government, which brought stability and growth.
He also referred to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of “an entrepreneur in every household,” supported by initiatives to promote MSMEs.
Lokesh cautioned voters against falling for unrealistic promises, such as those made by a party claiming to provide a job for every household. “Such promises are not feasible. Bihar’s youth must not be misled,” he said.
He reiterated that strong states are essential for a strong nation and credited Prime Minister Modi with reshaping Bihar’s development trajectory. “Thanks to the double-engine government, both Bihar and AP have received substantial Central funding,” he added.
The press conference was attended by Bihar State Media Cell Head and MLC Sanjay Mayukh, MPs Sana Satish and Ganti Harish, and former MP GVL Narasimha Rao, among others.