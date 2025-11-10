Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh pitches for NDA continuity in Bihar

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has called upon the youth of Bihar to re-elect the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to ensure the State’s continued progress and to strengthen its role in achieving the national vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat).

Addressing a press conference in Patna as part of the NDA’s election campaign, Lokesh clarified that he was not visiting Bihar in his capacity as a minister from AP, but as a responsible Indian citizen. “This election is crucial not just for Bihar, but for the future of Indian politics,” he said. “I am here to explain why Bihar’s youth must once again support the NDA.”

Lokesh cautioned against repeating the mistake made in Andhra Pradesh in 2019, where a change in government under the slogan “One Chance” led to deteriorating law and order and an exodus of industries to neighbouring states. “We suffered heavy losses. Bihar must not go down the same path,” he warned.

He outlined three key reasons why the NDA deserves another term in Bihar. First, he emphasised the leadership track record of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, describing their governance as clean, efficient, and visionary. He noted that Modi’s goal includes elevating Bihar’s economy to the trillion-dollar mark, making the state a cornerstone in the national growth story.