Andhra Pradesh tops Nation in energy-efficiency compliance

VIJAYAWADA: In a remarkable stride toward sustainable urban development, Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the top-performing State in India in implementing the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC), a national mandate aimed at reducing energy consumption in new commercial buildings.
Under the leadership of the Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Department and with support from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power, Andhra Pradesh has approved 786 ECBC-compliant buildings—the highest in the country.
This places the State ahead of Telangana (738), Punjab (552), Uttar Pradesh (201), Haryana (100), Kerala (57), and Uttarakhand (12), with a cumulative total of 2,446 buildings across these states now under ECBC compliance.
The achievement marks a milestone in energy conservation, carbon emission reduction, and economic efficiency. Officials said the initiative is generating long-term benefits for both citizens and the government by curbing energy waste and promoting climate-resilient infrastructure.
The Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), in collaboration with the Building Energy Resource Centre (BERC) and MA&UD, has played a pivotal role in mainstreaming energy efficiency across the State’s urban ecosystem.
Recalling the State’s pioneering efforts in energy efficiency, MA&UD Minister P Narayana said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has consistently advocated for the adoption of advanced technologies in energy, water supply, and sanitation.
He cited Andhra Pradesh’s landmark initiative in 2014, when it became the first state to deploy energy-efficient LED street lighting in Visakhapatnam with support from the Union government and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).
That model was later scaled nationwide, contributing to significant energy savings and earning global recognition, including Visakhapatnam’s selection as host city for the BRICS Summit.
Principal Secretary of MA & UD, S Suresh Kumar, said the State is now preparing a future-ready roadmap aligned with global standards.
“We are studying best-in-class technologies and sustainable infrastructure practices across sectors — including urban transport—to ensure Andhra Pradesh remains a frontrunner in energy-efficient urban development,” he said.
Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration, P. Sampat Kumar, emphasised that sustained efforts have been made to deliver cost-effective services in urban local bodies (ULBs) through energy efficiency, which in turn benefits citizens economically and contributes to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.
Officials from BEE and EESL recently met with the Minister and Principal Secretary to discuss further expansion of building energy efficiency initiatives in the state.
BEE Director General Abhay Bakre urged all states to aggressively pursue ECBC adoption as a regulatory tool to transform buildings into energy-efficient assets.
He noted that ECBC compliance is a key component of the Smart Cities Mission and plays a vital role in advancing sustainable urban infrastructure.