Andhra Pradesh tops Nation in energy-efficiency compliance

VIJAYAWADA: In a remarkable stride toward sustainable urban development, Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the top-performing State in India in implementing the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC), a national mandate aimed at reducing energy consumption in new commercial buildings.

Under the leadership of the Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Department and with support from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power, Andhra Pradesh has approved 786 ECBC-compliant buildings—the highest in the country.

This places the State ahead of Telangana (738), Punjab (552), Uttar Pradesh (201), Haryana (100), Kerala (57), and Uttarakhand (12), with a cumulative total of 2,446 buildings across these states now under ECBC compliance.

The achievement marks a milestone in energy conservation, carbon emission reduction, and economic efficiency. Officials said the initiative is generating long-term benefits for both citizens and the government by curbing energy waste and promoting climate-resilient infrastructure.

The Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), in collaboration with the Building Energy Resource Centre (BERC) and MA&UD, has played a pivotal role in mainstreaming energy efficiency across the State’s urban ecosystem.

Recalling the State’s pioneering efforts in energy efficiency, MA&UD Minister P Narayana said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has consistently advocated for the adoption of advanced technologies in energy, water supply, and sanitation.

He cited Andhra Pradesh’s landmark initiative in 2014, when it became the first state to deploy energy-efficient LED street lighting in Visakhapatnam with support from the Union government and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).