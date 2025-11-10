Mitigate human-animal conflict to save lives: DyCM Pawan Kalyan

CHITTOOR: Deputy Chief Minister (Environment and Forest) K Pawan Kalyan inaugurated the Kumki Elephant Training Camp at Musalimadugu in Palamaner mandal of Chittoor district on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed forest officials to implement measures in a time-bound manner to mitigate human-wildlife conflict in the State.

Making a PowerPoint presentation on the HANUMAN (Human-Animal Conflict Mitigation) programme, Anantapur Conservator of Forest Yeshodabhai explained the initiatives taken to prevent elephant and leopard attacks, and reduce the monkey menace in human habitations.

The initiatives include tracking elephant herds using radio frequency tags, GPS, and thermal drone cameras, and formation of animal rescue teams across the State. Volunteers will also be trained in catching snakes and monkeys in urban areas. Emphasis has also been laid on protection of people living in forest fringe areas.

The Deputy Chief Minister has convened a meeting in Vijayawada on November 18 to finalise the strategy to mitigate human-wildlife conflict.

Earlier, the Deputy CM inspected the Kumki elephants, observed their daily routine, and witnessed a parade of five trained elephants. He also fed the elephants, and recorded videos on his phone.