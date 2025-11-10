Mukesh Ambani offers to build new Tirumala kitchen

TIRUMALA: Chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, visited the sacred hill shrine of Tirumala on Sunday, offering prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara. During his visit, he announced the construction of a modern, state-of-the-art kitchen dedicated to the Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust.

The initiative, undertaken in collaboration with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and supported by the Government of Andhra Pradesh, aims to serve over 2,00,000 sanctified meals daily.

The facility will feature advanced automation to ensure the preparation of nutritious Anna Prasadam with devotion and purity, reinforcing Tirumala’s legacy of compassion and service. The project aligns with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision to extend the Anna Seva tradition across all TTD temples. Ambani expressed gratitude to TTD and the state government for their support, emphasising the mission to ensure no devotee goes hungry.

In a separate gesture of devotion, Ambani also visited the Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple in Thrissur, Kerala, where he donated Rs 15 crore towards temple development and services.