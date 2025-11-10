Rats bite six students at medical college girls’ hostel in Andhra's Eluru

ELURU: Six first-year students of the Government Medical College Girls’ Hostel in Eluru were bitten by rats while asleep on Saturday night. They were rushed to the Government Hospital, where they were administered anti-rabies (ARV) and tetanus (TT) injections in the emergency ward.

According to the hostel caretaker, ongoing construction work and poor sanitation around the premises have led to a rise in the rat population. Students demanded immediate action from authorities to improve hygiene. Taking serious note of the matter, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Sunday directed DME Dr Raghunandan to issue notices to the hostel warden and the private pest control agency.

The DME issued a show-cause notice to the agency and instructed the principal to seek an explanation from the warden.