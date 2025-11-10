Tirumala gets AI-powered command control centre

TIRUMALA: Cradled in the divine embrace of Tirumala’s seven sacred hills, where chants of Govinda echo through the ages and pilgrims ascend in faith, a quiet technological revolution is underway. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), custodian of Lord Venkateswara’s abode, has unveiled India’s, and possibly the world’s first fully AI-powered pilgrim management system, anchored by a state-of-the-art Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC).

Built at a cost of Rs 28 crore, the ICCC located inside the Vaikuntam Queue Complex represents a landmark fusion of devotion and digital innovation. Designed to manage the daily inflow of over 1 lakh devotees, the system ensures safety, serenity, and operational efficiency even amid shrinking manpower. TTD’s workforce has declined from 12,600 to 4,600 over the past three decades due to retirements and a hiring freeze.

“This initiative embodies our resolve to maintain devotion and discipline despite challenges,” said Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Choudary. “With AI, machine learning, and digital twin technology, we’re ensuring that every pilgrim’s journey remains sacred, safe, and seamless.”

The idea took shape in October 2024 after HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh’s Silicon Valley visit, where he explored smart city models and digital twin systems, virtual replicas that enable real-time monitoring and predictive analytics. Inspired, he encouraged a collaboration between TTD and global technology philanthropists to blend ancient faith with modern intelligence.