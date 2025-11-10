Vana Samaradhana symbolises social and communal harmony: Minister Kollu Ravindra

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Excise Kollu Ravindra said that the Vana Samaradhanas organised during the holy Karthika Masam embody the spirit of social harmony, unity, and togetherness.

Participating in several community Vana Samaradhanas held in and around Machilipatnam on Sunday, the Minister lauded the tradition for fostering mutual respect and strengthening bonds among diverse social groups.

Speaking at the Kapu community’s Vana Samaradhana at Kondapalli Estate, Ravindra announced a personal contribution of `10 lakh towards the construction of the Kapu Kalyana Mandapam in his constituency.

He also joined the Yadava Seva Sangham’s celebration at the TTD Kalyana Mandapam, along with Kolusu Parthasarathy, and took part in the Arya Vaishya community event at Gokavaram.

Ravindra commended the communities for using these gatherings to discuss social and developmental issues, noting that such initiatives strengthen human relationships and social unity.

He reiterated his commitment to supporting all communities in his constituency.

The Minister further said that the Bandar Port project would be completed soon, adding that the government is focused on generating employment for local youth.

Plans are underway to establish skill development centres in the region to help youth secure better career opportunities and contribute to the state’s growth.

APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayanarao, BJP MLC Somu Veerraju, DCMS Chairman Bandi Ramakrishna, and others participated.