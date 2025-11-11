Andhra govt forms panel to prevent stampedes

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday constituted a high-level sub-committee to monitor stampede-like incidents in major temples and recommend permanent safety measures for crowd management and devotee protection.

The panel, led by Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, includes Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad. According to a G.O. issued by Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, the committee will assess recent stampede incidents, review attacks on temples, and evaluate the administration’s response.

The move follows the Kasibugga tragedy, where nine devotees were killed and several others injured at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple during ‘Ekadasi’ celebrations in the holy month of Karthikamasam. Though the temple can hold about 2,000 devotees, nearly 25,000 gathered, triggering the fatal stampede.

This was the second such disaster in less than a year. On January 8, six people were killed and over 20 injured in Tirupati when crowds surged for Vaikunta Ekadasi tickets in Tirumala.

Officials said the new sub-committee will examine protocols on crowd estimation, queue management, digital ticketing, live monitoring systems, and emergency response mechanisms for major shrines under the Endowments Department. The panel will also tour key temples, consult priests, administrators, police, and devotees, and submit a detailed report to the Cabinet.

The ex officio Secretary, Revenue (Endowments) Department, will serve as the convenor of the committee. Additional Director General of Police (DGP) N Madhusudhan Reddy and the Endowments Commissioner will assist the panel.