Andhra govt seeks Rs 901 crore aid from Centre for ‘Cyclone Montha’ relief

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has sought immediate financial assistance from the Centre to tackle the extensive destruction caused by Cyclone Montha, which left a trail of devastation across 24 districts. The total damage has been estimated at `6,384 crore, and the State has requested an interim relief package of `901.4 crore to support rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts.

An eight-member Central team, led by Pasumibasu, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Dr K Ponnuswamy, Director, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, arrived in Amaravati to assess the cyclone’s impact. The delegation was briefed at the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) office, where Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) G Jayalakshmi and RTGS CEO and Disaster Management Authority Managing Director Prakhar Jain made a detailed presentation.

According to officials, agriculture, infrastructure, housing, education, and urban services suffered severe damage. Over 1.61 lakh acres of crops, mainly paddy, cotton, green gram, and maize, were destroyed, while horticultural crops across 6,250 hectares and mulberry plantations on 17.72 hectares were affected. The fisheries sector reported losses over 3,063 hectares of fish ponds.

Infrastructure damage was widespread: 4,794 km of roads and 311 bridges and culverts under the Roads and Buildings Department were damaged. The Irrigation Department reported harm to 3,437 minor and 2,417 major and medium irrigation structures. Additionally, 4,566 houses and 1,853 schools were damaged, and 58 urban local bodies reported severe disruptions due to torrential rainfall.

Officials highlighted that timely Central assistance was crucial to speed up restoration, particularly for vulnerable families and vital infrastructure. They credited proactive disaster preparedness for minimising casualties. Between October 27 and 29, the state received 82.3 mm of rainfall, nine times the seasonal average, impacting 443 mandals, submerging 9,960 houses, displacing 1,11,402 people, and claiming three lives.