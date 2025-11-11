Andhra HC raps plea seeking mercy killing request

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Monday criticised a writ petition seeking permission for ‘mercy killing’ linked to a land pooling dispute near Amaravati, calling such pleas impermissible.

Justice Gannamaneni Rama Krishna Prasad questioned how such a request was included in the petition when courts are not empowered to permit it.

The judge cautioned that courts must not be used for publicity and directed the petitioners’ counsel to amend the writ and delete the plea. The matter was adjourned to November 14.

Nelluri Seshagiramma, 90, her daughter Venkayamma, and granddaughter Shyamala of Rayapudi village, Thullur mandal, sought return of five cents of land allegedly surrendered to the CRDA under the Land Pooling Scheme due to illiteracy. They said they have no other place to live and requested mercy killing if the land cannot be restored.

The court asked how vakalat was obtained from Shyamala, said to be 90% mentally disabled, without explaining the contents of the petition. It directed the counsel to file an affidavit on why the petitioners refuse to vacate their house.

The HC asked the CRDA about any proposed projects on the disputed land. The CRDA’s counsel said Seshagiramma’s husband had surrendered 0.5 acre and got residential and commercial plots, later sold. The Women and Child Welfare Department said officials tried to move the petitioners to a care home, but they refused.