Andhra on high alert after Red Fort blast

VIJAYAWADA: Following the explosion outside Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta placed Andhra Pradesh on high alert. The DGP held a video conference with Intelligence Chief Maheshchandra Laddha, IGs, DIGs, police commissioners, and district unit heads, directing intensified security across all key locations in the State.

Gupta instructed Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police Dr Shankar Bratya Bagchi to strengthen security arrangements ahead of the CII Partnership Summit scheduled for November 14–15. He ordered inspections at lodges, bus stands, railway stations, and airports to ensure close surveillance. “All public places, vital installations, and sensitive locations are under enhanced security. Special Branch and Intelligence wings have been activated to collect field-level information,” Gupta said.

He also reviewed preparations at Puttaparthi for the centenary birth celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba on November 23, directing heightened security at Prasanthi Nilayam. The DGP instructed SPs to deploy bomb squads for thorough checks and urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities immediately.