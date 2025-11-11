AP Cabinet clears Rs 1 lakh crore investments

VIJAYAWADA: In a major boost to Andhra Pradesh’s economic revival, the State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has cleared investment proposals worth nearly Rs 1 lakh crore across multiple sectors, including quantum computing, clean energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and industry. The decisions, announced by Minister for Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathi, reflect the government’s focus on innovation-driven growth and large-scale employment generation. A total of 70 agenda items were discussed during the meeting.
Parthasarathi said the Cabinet’s approval of the Quantum Computing Policy will position Andhra Pradesh as a national hub for quantum technology firms, researchers, and manufacturers. “Our Quantum Computing Mission (AP Quantum Computing Policy 2025-30) aims to attract investments worth one billion dollars,” he said, adding that about 5,000 experts and startups are expected to join the emerging ecosystem.
The Cabinet also sanctioned Rs 99.62 crore for the Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre (AQCC) under the State’s ‘Quantum Valley’ initiative, aligned with India’s National Quantum Mission. Developed in partnership with IBM and Tata Consultancy Services, the Centre will host India’s largest 133-qubit quantum computer by January 2026. The 50-acre facility will include a Rs 40 crore Quantum Reference Lab and provide 365 hours of free computing time annually for startups and researchers.
In infrastructure, Rs 595.01 crore has been approved for a flood pumping station at Undavalli in Amaravati, supported by the World Bank and ADB. Another Rs 1,863 crore has been sanctioned for trunk infrastructure in land pooling zones, including roads and utilities. Loans of Rs 7,500 crore from NaBFID and Rs 1,500 crore from APPFCL were cleared for urban development. Land transfers under PMAY-U 2.0 (NTR Nagar) will allocate hundreds of acres in Sri Sathya Sai and Chittoor worth Rs 130 crore.
The Cabinet approved new industrial projects across districts. The Raheja Group will establish a unit in Visakhapatnam, while Kapuluppada, Tirupati, and Orvakal will see new industries. Orvakal will host a 50-acre drone manufacturing hub, and Nellore will get a Birla Group fiber cement plant. Sigachi Industrial Limited will set up a synthetic organic plant on 100 acres in Orvakal, Dosco India Limited will operate on 150 acres in Anakapalli, and Veda Innovation Park will come up on 40 acres in Krishna district. Over 300 acres in Anantapur will be developed for a TMT bar plant, while digital infrastructure will be strengthened with 20–30 workstations in every mandal.
Under the AP Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024, a 1,000-acre Renewable Manufacturing Zone will be set up in Bapatla. The Cabinet also approved an ordinance amending the Electricity Duty Act, 1939, to protect revenue, alongside guarantees for Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore loans for power utilities. Additional approvals included a 250 MW solar project, expansion of the Chittamvalasa PSP to 1,800 MW, and private investments of Rs 7,972 crore.
In agriculture, land leasing was approved for a mega handloom cluster in Dharmavaram, along with a Rs 5,000 crore loan for paddy procurement. Under the Annadata Sukhibhava–PM Kisan scheme, farmers will receive Rs 20,000 annually, including Rs 6,000 from PM-KISAN. Civil supplies guarantees were raised to Rs 44,000 crore for Kharif procurement under NFSA 2013.
Revenue and governance reforms include the creation of 19 new GST posts, land allotments for party offices, and clearances for an ESI dispensary, bio-gas plant, and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project. The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Assigned Lands Act, lease extensions for political parties, and revised contractor norms in the water resources department.
Tourism incentives for adventure parks were cleared, TCS was awarded the RTGS Data Lake project worth Rs 180.99 crore, and approvals were granted for airport loan support, a fire act ordinance, prisoner remission policies, and an MoU with Singapore.