AP Cabinet clears Rs 1 lakh crore investments

VIJAYAWADA: In a major boost to Andhra Pradesh’s economic revival, the State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has cleared investment proposals worth nearly Rs 1 lakh crore across multiple sectors, including quantum computing, clean energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and industry. The decisions, announced by Minister for Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathi, reflect the government’s focus on innovation-driven growth and large-scale employment generation. A total of 70 agenda items were discussed during the meeting.

Parthasarathi said the Cabinet’s approval of the Quantum Computing Policy will position Andhra Pradesh as a national hub for quantum technology firms, researchers, and manufacturers. “Our Quantum Computing Mission (AP Quantum Computing Policy 2025-30) aims to attract investments worth one billion dollars,” he said, adding that about 5,000 experts and startups are expected to join the emerging ecosystem.

The Cabinet also sanctioned Rs 99.62 crore for the Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre (AQCC) under the State’s ‘Quantum Valley’ initiative, aligned with India’s National Quantum Mission. Developed in partnership with IBM and Tata Consultancy Services, the Centre will host India’s largest 133-qubit quantum computer by January 2026. The 50-acre facility will include a Rs 40 crore Quantum Reference Lab and provide 365 hours of free computing time annually for startups and researchers.

In infrastructure, Rs 595.01 crore has been approved for a flood pumping station at Undavalli in Amaravati, supported by the World Bank and ADB. Another Rs 1,863 crore has been sanctioned for trunk infrastructure in land pooling zones, including roads and utilities. Loans of Rs 7,500 crore from NaBFID and Rs 1,500 crore from APPFCL were cleared for urban development. Land transfers under PMAY-U 2.0 (NTR Nagar) will allocate hundreds of acres in Sri Sathya Sai and Chittoor worth Rs 130 crore.