CII Summit 2025 to focus on tech, trade and industry

VIJAYAWADA: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Monday unveiled the agenda for the CII Partnership Summit 2025, scheduled for November 14–15 at AU Engineering College Grounds, Visakhapatnam. The summit will feature high-level plenaries, country sessions, and sectoral tracks centered on trade, technology, innovation, sustainability, climate action, and the future of industrialisation.

The inaugural session on November 14 will be followed by a thematic plenary titled “Trade: Technology, Trust and Trade – Navigating the New Geoeconomic Order,” setting the tone for discussions on India’s growth momentum, global leadership, and government–industry collaboration.

Day One will include parallel sessions on geoeconomics, innovation, AI-driven growth, youth vision 2047, multilateral trade, logistics, precision medicine, semiconductors, industrial corridors, MSME tech adoption, and Andhra Pradesh’s focus sectors such as green hydrogen, biodesign, IT/GCCs, and geoeconomic strategy. The day will conclude with a cultural evening and dinner.

The Valedictory Session on November 15 will feature Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, along with CII leadership.

The concluding day will host deliberations on climate finance, blue economy, ESG evolution, space competitiveness, AI and jobs, sustainable cities, tourism, agribusiness, and gender-responsive innovation. Special sessions will explore diaspora investment, future of food, quantum technology, and nationwide reskilling. The summit aims to forge global partnerships that advance India’s reform-driven growth, investment, and innovation agenda.