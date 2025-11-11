Minister Kandula Durgesh unveils reforms to bolster AP tourism, highlights achievements

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh said the State government has launched several transformative and innovative initiatives during its 16-month tenure to boost the tourism sector.

Addressing a meeting of tourism stakeholders organised by the Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF) in Vijayawada on Monday, Durgesh commended the Federation for facilitating meaningful dialogue between government and industry representatives.

He said strong collaboration between the government and private sector was key to achieving the State’s tourism development goals. Highlighting new initiatives, the Minister announced that a revised tourism policy was being introduced to accelerate sectoral growth. “Granting industry status to tourism will attract more investment, generate employment, and enhance the visitor experience,” he said.

Durgesh added that complementary measures, such as policies on land allocation, caravan tourism, and home-stays, are being rolled out to strengthen the tourism ecosystem.

APTDC Chairman Dr Nukasani Balaji and others were present.