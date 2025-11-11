National Watershed Conference begins in Guntur with call to strengthen rainwater harvesting

GUNTUR: The two-day National Watershed Conference began in Guntur on Monday with a strong call to strengthen rainwater harvesting and promote sustainable rural development.

Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Pemmasani Chandrasekhar inaugurated the event at the Welcome Grand Hotel, calling it a proud moment for his constituency.

Addressing delegates, the minister said India receives nearly 75% of its annual rainfall between June and September, making it essential to capture and use every drop efficiently.

He warned that the country’s per capita water availability could drop from 1,486 cubic metres in 2021 to 1,367 cubic metres by 2031, placing India in the “water-stressed” category.

“With only 4% of the world’s renewable water resources and 18% of the global population, India faces growing pressure on its groundwater reserves,” Pemmasani said, adding that poor watershed management worsens floods, droughts, soil erosion, and water shortages.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “Water security is national security.” The minister noted that the Watershed Development Component of PMKSY (WDC-PMKSY) is the Centre’s key strategy to tackle these challenges.

Highlighting the impact of WDC-PMKSY Phase 1, Pemmasani said the initiative generated Rs 19,454 crore in annual agricultural income—6.2 times the investment.

Farmers’ incomes rose by 70%, milk production increased by 40%, and groundwater levels improved by three metres. The programme also facilitated multiple cropping and strengthened drinking water sources in project areas. He said Phase 2, covering 50 lakh hectares through 1,220 projects with an investment of Rs 12,972 crore, is in its final year.

He urged State officials to accelerate implementation and ensure active participation from local bodies and communities, stressing that sustainability and asset maintenance must be built into every intervention.