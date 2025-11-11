PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu to attend Saibaba centenary on Nov 19

VIJAYAWADA: Informing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu are scheduled to attend Puttaparthi Satya Saibaba centenary celebrations on November 19 and November 22 respectively, Chief MIninster Nara Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to make elaborate arrangements for the successful conduct of the event.
The Chief Minister conducted a review with the officials at the State Secretariat on Monday over the arrangements to be made for Satya Saibaba centenary celebrations.
Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said that as several prominent persons and people in large numbers will be attending the celebrations and will have the darshan of Satya Saibaba Samadhi, prior crowd management plans should be made and there should not be any traffic snarls.
The Chief Minister directed the Minister’s committee constituted to monitor the arrangements to visit Puttaparthi. He said that since the State government conducting the event as the State festival, there should be no scope for any problems.
He said medical camps should be organized in view of surging crowds.
The officials informed that arrangements are being made to avoid inconvenience to the devotees arriving at Puttaparthi. They said that the Indian Railways besides operating 65 special trains will also run a total of 682 trains to Puttaparthi from November 13 to December 1.
They said 20 buses will be arranged for the convenience of people to reach from the railway station to Prasanti Nilayam.
The officials added that safe drinking water and toilet facilities will also be provided.
Send alerts before issuing challans: CM to officials
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to adopt a people-friendly approach in handling traffic violations by sending alerts and warnings to violators’ mobile phones before issuing challans for repeated offences.
Reviewing the increase in road accidents and temple stampedes at the RTGS Centre in the State Secretariat, Naidu cited Kerala’s traffic enforcement model and stressed the need to first educate motorists about road rules instead of penalising them immediately. He said it was not appropriate to frighten citizens with challans and emphasised the use of mobile alerts as a warning system to promote responsible driving.
The Chief Minister instructed officials to prioritise crowd management systems to prevent stampedes and focus on road maintenance, ensuring pothole-free roads and proper drainage to avoid waterlogging during rains.
Naidu also directed officials to organise large-scale job melas to create employment opportunities for youth. Expressing dissatisfaction over the functioning of some registration offices, he warned against corruption and instructed authorities to improve services within two and a half months.