Rs 750-crore mega yoga centre approved in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant development for traditional medicine, the Central government has approved the establishment of the country’s first Apex Research Institute for Yoga and Naturopathy in Andhra Pradesh, with an investment of `750 crore.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced that the institute will be developed on the lines of AIIMS and will be operated under the Ministry of AYUSH through the Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy.

The institute will be set up on 40 acres of land, as requested by the Ministry of AYUSH in a letter to the State government. It will house a 450-bed naturopathy hospital offering a wide range of natural healthcare services.

Academically, the institute will offer 100 undergraduate seats in the Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yoga Surgery (BNYS) and 20 postgraduate seats in specialised disciplines. A dedicated research and training centre will also be part of the campus.

In addition to this, a Central Research Institute for Yoga and Naturopathy is being planned near Katur Medical College in Nadimpalem, Prathipadu mandal, Guntur district, with a budget of `100 crore.

The State government has already allocated 12.96 acres for this project, which will focus solely on providing medical services and will also be managed by the Central government.

Meanwhile, construction of a Naturopathy Medical College in Visakhapatnam is progressing with joint funding from the central and state governments.