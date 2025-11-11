Security beefed up in Prakasam for CM Chandrababu Naidu’s visit

ONGOLE: The Prakasam district administration has made elaborate arrangements with a bandobast of 800 police personnel for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Pedda Irlapadu and G Lingannapalem villages in PC Palli mandal on Tuesday (November 11, 2025).

The CM will inaugurate the MSME Park and virtually launch several investment projects, MSME parks, and flatted factory complexes, interacting with MSME entrepreneurs and industry representatives.

Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, District Collector, SP V Harshavardhan Raju, and MLA Ugra Narasimha Reddy inspected venues.

SP Raju conducted a detailed security briefing. Around 800 police personnel, including ASPs, DSPs, CIs, SIs, constables, and home guards, are deployed with medical, fire, bomb detection, drone, and CCTV coverage.