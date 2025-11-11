Those who defiled TTD laddu facing karma: MLA Chandramohan Reddy

NELLORE: Sarapavalli MLA and senior TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy alleged that those involved in adulterating ghee used in the sacred Tirumala Laddu prasadam are now facing the consequences of their actions.

Addressing the media in Nellore on Sunday, he said the “sins of those who defiled the sanctity of Lord Venkateswara’s prasadam” were surfacing one after another.

Somireddy accused the previous YSRCP government of large-scale corruption in ghee procurement for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

He alleged that adulterated ghee was supplied for a commission of `20 per litre during the YSRCP regime and claimed that Bole Baba Dairy, which “never purchased even a litre of milk,” was chosen as a supplier.

He said former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and ex-TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy lacked “true faith in Hindu deities,” leading to negligence in laddu preparation. The ongoing CBI probe, he added, was revealing “disturbing facts.”

Somireddy questioned why Subba Reddy approached the court when the SIT sought his bank details. Praising current TTD Chairman BR Naidu, he said transparency and discipline had been restored under his leadership.