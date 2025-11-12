APCRDA cracks down on illegal layouts, constructions in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: In a decisive move to curb unauthorised development, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has launched enforcement actions against illegal layouts and constructions across multiple districts in the capital region.

The crackdown, conducted on November 11, targeted nine unauthorised layouts spread over 34 acres in NTR, Eluru, Palnadu, Guntur, and Krishna districts. Additionally, three unauthorised buildings located in Gollapudi (Vijayawada Rural) and Pedapilipaka villages were also penalised.

This action follows the State government’s initiatives to regularise and penalise unauthorised developments. Through G.O. Ms No.134 dated July 26, the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) was introduced for layouts formed up to June 30. A memo on October 27, announced the Building Penalisation Scheme (BPS) for structures built with deviations up to August 31.

Despite liberalised building and streamlined approval procedures, APCRDA officials noted a persistent rise in unauthorised constructions within the region. The APCRDA stated that enforcement measures will continue to ensure sustainable development across the Amaravati.