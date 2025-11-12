APSSDC, OMCAP sign LoI for global healthcare jobs

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Overseas Manpower Company AP (OMCAP) have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Europe Careers, Germany, to expand global employment opportunities for youth from AP in healthcare sector.

The partnership seeks to address Germany’s acute shortage of healthcare professionals, with Europe Careers providing workforce requirements and OMCAP acting as the State’s official facilitator for transparent, government-regulated international placements.

Europe Careers will provide German language training (A1–B2), support professional recognition, coordinate hospital interviews and job contracts, and assist with visa, and onboarding in Germany to ensure candidates are prepared and placed. APSSDC Executive Director and OMCAP General Manager Manohar Devapatla said, “This partnership reflects the AP government’s commitment to preparing youth for global employability and connecting them to sustainable, high-growth careers in international healthcare.”

Europe Careers Pvt. Ltd. (Germany) Director Hemant Poudyal said, “Europe Careers is delighted to collaborate with APSSDC and OMCAP to build transparent and structured pathways for Indian healthcare professionals. Andhra Pradesh’s skilled workforce and strong training ecosystem make it a key partner in meeting Germany’s healthcare talent needs.”