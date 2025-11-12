Centre aims to turn 10 crore women into ‘Lakhpati Didis’: Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

GUNTUR: Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the Centre is working to transform 10 crore rural women into ‘Lakhpati Didis’ — self-reliant entrepreneurs earning at least Rs 1 lakh annually. He was addressing the the National Watershed Mahotsav conference on the second day at Vengalayapalem in Guntur district.

Chouhan, who inaugurated the event, said the government is committed to empowering women and farmers through targeted schemes.

“I came here as a servant of farmers. Their service is divine,” he said, praising the leadership synergy between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. He said their combined vision is driving rural transformation.

The Minister said successful water conservation models like the Vengalayapalem tank will be replicated nationwide. He urged officials to ensure no family is left without a pucca house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He also emphasised crop diversification, support for small and marginal farmers, and export-oriented agriculture. “We are creating income sources through coconut plantations, fish farming, and duck rearing,” he added. Union Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said villages are the backbone of India’s growth and highlighted the importance of watershed schemes.