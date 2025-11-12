CM Chandrababu Naidu urges Centre for swift report on cyclone relief

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday urged a high-level Central team to submit a swift report and recommend generous financial assistance to Andhra Pradesh, which suffered an estimated Rs 6,384 crore loss due to Cyclone Montha and accompanying heavy rains.

During a detailed meeting at his camp office with the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) led by Joint Secretary (Home) Pasumi Basu, the Chief Minister highlighted extensive damage to houses, roads, power infrastructure, crops, aquaculture, and handloom sectors.

The team, which concluded field visits across six severely affected districts—Konaseema, East Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, Prakasam, and Bapatla—praised the state government’s proactive disaster management.

Thanks to advance warnings through the Real-Time Governance System (RTGS) and timely evacuation, the state prevented any loss of human life. Over 1.92 lakh people from 22 districts were shifted to relief camps, and 3.36 lakh affected families received immediate financial assistance of Rs 3,000 each.

The state has sought Rs 2,622 crore as immediate relief for restoration of roads and power infrastructure.