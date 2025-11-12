Coalition government to allocate Rs 200 crore for minority welfare in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday reaffirmed the coalition government’s commitment to the welfare of minorities, announcing a series of educational and developmental measures.

Speaking at the Minority Welfare Day and National Education Day celebrations at Tummalapalli Kshetraiah Kala Kshetram in Vijayawada, the CM promised free education for minority girls up to Intermediate level, construction of Haj buildings in Kadapa and Vijayawada, and financial aid of Rs 1 lakh to Haj pilgrims.

Naidu said the government would allocate Rs 200 crore for constructing and restoring over 1,000 masjids, churches, shadikhanas and community halls. He also promised to launch Haj pilgrimages from the Vijayawada Haj House starting next year.

“The coalition government is committed to the welfare of minorities. We will ensure that every child from the minority community has access to quality education and opportunities to become a global leader,” Naidu said.

The CM noted that a Minority Welfare Board with a fund of Rs 5,434 crore had been established to safeguard the interests of minority communities. He added that 175 Urdu teachers had been appointed through the DSC. He said the government would digitise Wakf properties and allot Rs 100 crore to the Noorbasha Corporation.

Recalling the contribution of Moulana Abul Kalam Azad, Naidu said, “He was instrumental in building a knowledge economy by establishing the first IIT in 1951.”

He felicitated best teacher awardees and presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Sayyed Nashid Ahmed. The Moulana Azad National Award carried Rs 2.5 lakh, and the Abdul Haq Award Rs 1.25 lakh. The CM presented Rs 1 lakh each to four sportspersons, Rs 10,000 each to 66 best teachers, and Rs 5,000 each to 58 best students.