Four killed as car overturns in Andhra's Krishna district

VIJAYAWADA: In a tragic road accident, three youths died on the spot and another succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment after their car lost control near the Gandigunta petrol bunk Krishna District in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Police said the Safari car (AP37 BX 0123) was travelling from Kankipadu towards Machilipatnam when the driver lost control while climbing the flyover. The vehicle plunged into a pit beside the road, rolled over several times, and landed on the highway service road. All four occupants were killed in the mishap.

The deceased were identified as Chatragadda Rakesh Babu (24) of Mogalrajpuram, Vijayawada; Konatham Chintayya (19) of Kunderu village, Kankipadu; E Princes (22) of Giripuram, Vijayawada; and Goriparthi Papayya of Mogalrajpuram. Papayya died while receiving treatment at the Vijayawada GGH. Probe by the Vuyyuru Town Police suggested that overspeeding caused the crash. Police launched an investigation.