Onus on TDP MLAs, incharge ministers & coordinators to support cadre: Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that activists are the backbone of the TDP, party general secretary and Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh said that the responsibility to do justice to them lies with MLAs, in-charge ministers, and zonal coordinators.

As part of his visit to the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, Lokesh met party State president Palla Srinivasa Rao and zonal coordinators.

Recalling that party activists had worked tirelessly when the party was in opposition, he underscored the need to ensure justice and give them priority in party affairs.

He suggested that zonal coordinators work closely with district in-charge ministers and adopt an effective strategy for the upcoming local body elections.

Lokesh said that coordination among TDP in-charges in constituencies where there are MLAs from the JSP and BJP is crucial.

Making it clear that it is the responsibility of zonal coordinators to strengthen coordination between MLAs and party activists, he said that MLAs should conduct grievance days to resolve public issues. He also stated that the illegal cases filed during the YSRCP regime would be reviewed and that the coalition government would resolve them legally. All pending posts in the party and nominated posts would be filled shortly.

Earlier, a large numbers of people thronged the TDP headquarters as Lokesh conducted Praja Darbar for the 72nd day.