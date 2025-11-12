PCB project: Syrma SGS to invest Rs 1,595 crore in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: As Syrma SGS, India’s largest multi-layer PCB manufacturing unit, is set to invest Rs 1,595 crore to set up a plant near Naidupeta in Tirupati district, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh on Tuesday mentioned in a post on ‘X’, “This is not just an investment; it’s a vote of confidence in our people.”

Lokesh said the new facility will create 2,170 high-skill jobs and position Andhra Pradesh as the country’s foremost hub for advanced electronic component manufac turing.

The Minister underscored that the State’s defining advantage is its ‘Speed of Doing Business.’ “We are translating intent into action. From land and water to power and skilled talent, we offer ready, tailor-made solutions so industries can move fast. With strategic proximity to ports and a robust infrastructure backbone, Andhra Pradesh continues to emerge as the first choice for next-generation manufacturing,” he said. According to Lokesh, Syrma SGS’s decision reflects how Andhra Pradesh’s proactive facilitation, policy clarity, and logistical strength are reshaping India’s electronics manufacturing landscape. “This project will play a key role in reducing India’s $70-billion annual electronics import bill and drive backward integration for the domestic PCB ecosystem,” he added.

Syrma SGS MD JS Gujral said, “We wanted speed. That’s why we chose Andhra Pradesh.”

Minister Lokesh also shared a testimonial video of JS Gujral highlighting the company’s journey of choosing AP for the greenfield project.

“When we decided to set up a greenfield PCB project involving an investment of Rs 1,500 crore over a five-year horizon, we conducted an internal assessment of what various state governments had to offer,” Gujral said.

He elaborated that what set AP apart was its engagement and clarity.