Roll out solar rooftop project swiftly: CS K Vijayanand to DISCOMs

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand directed DISCOMs to ensure the timely rollout of the NABARD–ADB-supported Solar Rooftop Investment Programme (SRIP) across AP.

At a review meeting with ADB and NABARD officials, he said rooftop solar is central to achieving renewable energy goals and empowering consumers through decentralised generation.

The government, under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, is promoting solar adoption across residential, institutional and government sectors.

Plans include installing a 50/100 MWH Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and 4 MW of solar capacity for SC and ST households, with surplus power purchased at Rs 2.09 per unit.

NABARD will provide concessional loans to DISCOMs, while ADB supports financing and oversight.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has cleared 3.88 lakh rooftop installations under the Utility-Led Aggregator model. Vijayanand urged DISCOMs to finalise documentation and expedite loan agreements to enable fund disbursement.