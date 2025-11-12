Rs 1.20 crore Vengalayapalem tank inaugurated in Guntur

GUNTUR: In a landmark event for rural development and water conservation, Union Minister for Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, inaugurated the rejuvenated Vengalayapalem tank in Guntur rural mandal on Tuesday.

Developed at a cost of Rs 1.20 crore across 21 acres, the tank—fed by the Kondavagu stream—is part of a broader watershed conservation initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Sinchayee Yojana.

Union Minister of State Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh accompanied Chouhan.

The ministers visited nearby temples, planted saplings in the Nakshatra Vanam, and inspected newly developed amenities, including a walking track, restored well, children’s park, fitness zone, and open-air theatre.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Chouhan emphasised the multifaceted importance of water conservation, stating, “Water is the foundation of cultural development. Vengalayapalem stands as a model for the nation.”

He highlighted that rejuvenated tanks contribute to improved soil fertility, surface water availability, and long-term economic and public health benefits.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for their visionary leadership in promoting sustainable development.