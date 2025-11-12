Rs 1.20 crore Vengalayapalem tank inaugurated in Guntur

GUNTUR: In a landmark event for rural development and water conservation, Union Minister for Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, inaugurated the rejuvenated Vengalayapalem tank in Guntur rural mandal on Tuesday.
Developed at a cost of Rs 1.20 crore across 21 acres, the tank—fed by the Kondavagu stream—is part of a broader watershed conservation initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Sinchayee Yojana.
Union Minister of State Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh accompanied Chouhan.
The ministers visited nearby temples, planted saplings in the Nakshatra Vanam, and inspected newly developed amenities, including a walking track, restored well, children’s park, fitness zone, and open-air theatre.
Speaking to the mediapersons, Chouhan emphasised the multifaceted importance of water conservation, stating, “Water is the foundation of cultural development. Vengalayapalem stands as a model for the nation.”
He highlighted that rejuvenated tanks contribute to improved soil fertility, surface water availability, and long-term economic and public health benefits.
He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for their visionary leadership in promoting sustainable development.
As part of the National Watershed Festival held at the site, the Minister announced a major infrastructure package under the Prime Minister’s Jan Man Yojana. A total of Rs 358.82 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of 97 rural roads and 33 bridges, with a focus on enhancing connectivity in underserved and tribal regions. The official sanction letter was handed over to Pemmasani Chandrasekhar in the form of a DO communication.
These infrastructure projects aim to improve access to essential services such as electricity, healthcare, education, and Anganwadi facilities, particularly in areas inhabited by Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). Authorities have set a target to complete the tendering process within seven days of the sanction date and finish all construction work by the end of the 2025–26 fiscal year.
The event was attended by MLAs Burla Ramana Janeyulu, Galla Madhavi, Naseer Ahmad, BJP state president PVN Madhav, and senior officials, including Manoj Joshi (Secretary, Department of Land Resources), M Shashibhushan Kumar (Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development), Nitin Kade (Joint Secretary, Union Rural Development Ministry), Krishna Teja (Director, Panchayati Raj), District Collector A Thameem Ansariya, YVK Shanmukh Kumar (Director, Watershed Department), and others.