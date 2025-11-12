SIT grills ex-Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Additional EO in ghee adulteration case

TIRUPATI: The Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has ramped up its probe into the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) ghee adulteration case, unravelling a deep-rooted conspiracy, involving multiple suppliers.
Following the arrest of Ajay Kumar Suganda (A16), a Delhi-based trader, SIT summoned former TTD Additional Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy for questioning at its Alipiri office in Tirupati on Tuesday.
Dharma Reddy appeared before SIT, and was questioned for 11 hours in two spells (9 am to 2 pm and 3 to 9 pm) by CBI DIG Murali Rambha and his team. Presenting documentary evidence, the probe team reportedly questioned him extensively pertaining to the ghee procurement tender process. After questioning, Dharma Reddy left the SIT office without interacting with the media.
YV seeks time after SIT summons
SIT has also issued a notice to former TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, seeking his presence on November 13 for inquiry. However, the YSRCP Rajya Sabha member informed that he would be attending a Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting in Lucknow from November 13 to 15, and sought one-week extension, stating that he would be available at his residence in Hyderabad.
Meanwhile, the ACB court in Nellore heard arguments on the SIT petition seeking custody of K Chinna Appanna (A24), who is now in judicial remand. Assistant Public Prosecutor Jayashekar and the CBI counsel presented the merits of SIT’s custody request.
In a remand report submitted through East Police, SIT explained the role of Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain, Directors of Bhole Baba Organic Dairy Milk Pvt Ltd, who allegedly manufactured adulterated ghee at their Bhagwanpur plant near Roorkee, Uttarakhand.
Instead of using pure milk, the ghee was reportedly blended with palm oil, palm kernel oil, and palmolein sourced from Budge Budge Company, Kolkata, along with chemicals like beta-carotene, acetic acid ester, and artificial ghee flavour to pass lab tests and mimic authentic aroma.
The adulterated ghee was then supplied to the TTD through Bhole Baba and other firms, including Sri Vyshnavi Dairy Specialties Pvt Ltd, Malganga Milk & Agro Products Pvt Ltd (Pune), and AR Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd (Dindigul, Tamil Nadu). This ghee was used in preparing the sacred Laddu and other prasadams offered to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala temple, causing widespread outrage, and deeply hurting the sentiments of millions of devotees.