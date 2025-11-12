SIT grills ex-Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Additional EO in ghee adulteration case

TIRUPATI: The Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has ramped up its probe into the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) ghee adulteration case, unravelling a deep-rooted conspiracy, involving multiple suppliers.

Following the arrest of Ajay Kumar Suganda (A16), a Delhi-based trader, SIT summoned former TTD Additional Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy for questioning at its Alipiri office in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Dharma Reddy appeared before SIT, and was questioned for 11 hours in two spells (9 am to 2 pm and 3 to 9 pm) by CBI DIG Murali Rambha and his team. Presenting documentary evidence, the probe team reportedly questioned him extensively pertaining to the ghee procurement tender process. After questioning, Dharma Reddy left the SIT office without interacting with the media.

YV seeks time after SIT summons

SIT has also issued a notice to former TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, seeking his presence on November 13 for inquiry. However, the YSRCP Rajya Sabha member informed that he would be attending a Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting in Lucknow from November 13 to 15, and sought one-week extension, stating that he would be available at his residence in Hyderabad.