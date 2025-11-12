Three die as truck rams into pedestrians on Chennai–Vijayawada NH

NELLORE: Three people were killed and four others sustained injuries when a container truck lost control and rammed into pedestrians and roadside vehicles on the Chennai–Vijayawada National Highway near NTR Nagar, close to SVGS College Junction in Nellore on Tuesday.

According to police, the accident occurred around 1 pm when the truck driver tried to avoid a motorcycle and lost control of the speeding vehicle. The lorry veered off course, hitting pedestrians and parked vehicles before coming to halt.

The deceased were identified as Shaik Khaja Najeem Mohiddin (70) and Shaik Mujaheed Ali (36), both residents of Siri Gardens, Allipuram in Pedda Cherukur, and Otturu Suresh (35) of Moolapeta, Nellore. All three died on the spot.

The injured were identified as Karlapudi Koteswararao (31) of Uchuvaripalem village, Meejuri Mallika (38) of NTR Nagar, Chunduri Malakondaiah (57) of NTR Nagar, and Eduru Anil (32) of Kothuru village. They were shifted to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Police personnel from the North Traffic Station reached the scene, cleared the traffic, and registered a case under a few sections of the BNS.

Officers identified the location as a black spot due to frequent accidents and urged motorists to be cautious while driving through the SVGS College Junction stretch. Further investigation is underway.