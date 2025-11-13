AP allows leasing of assigned lands for renewable energy projects to boost farmer income

VIJAYAWADA: In a major policy shift aimed at empowering marginal farmers, and accelerating the state’s renewable energy ambitions, the State Cabinet has approved amendments to the Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfers) Act, 1977 allowing assigned lands to be leased out exclusively to renewable energy companies.

The move enables solar, wind, compressed biogas (CBG), and pumped storage firms to lease assigned lands in designated zones identified by the State government for green energy development.

Until now, farmers holding assigned lands were permitted to cultivate them only. In the event of crop failure or natural calamities, they had no alternative but to endure the loss. With the new policy, all of this is set to change. Assigned lands can now be leased out for renewable energy projects, offering farmers a stable, and assured income regardless of agricultural risks.

“This is a golden opportunity for poor farmers,” said Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad.

“We are reforming the revenue system to ensure assigned lands provide stable income. These farmers will become stakeholders in Andhra Pradesh’s renewable energy future. Their children will find employment in upcoming plants. This is a step toward making AP poverty-free,” he said.