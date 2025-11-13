AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan orders full disclosure of forest land encroachments

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Environment and Forest) Pawan Kalyan has directed officials to make details of all forest land encroachments public on the department’s website to ensure complete transparency. The data must specify the names of encroachers, extent of land occupied, cases registered, and their current status, he said.

Emphasising that forest lands are national assets and part of India’s natural heritage, Pawan warned that anyone, irrespective of position or influence, found guilty of encroachment will face stringent legal action.

“The responsibility of protecting forest lands lies squarely with the government, and the coalition under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is fully committed to enforcing the law,” he said.

During a review of encroachments in Mangalampeta, Pulicherla, and Punganuru, officials informed that about 104 acres of forest land were under the control of former Forest Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and his family. Holding a teleconference with senior forest officials, Pawan directed that vigilance reports be used as key reference documents while taking action.