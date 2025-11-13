AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan orders full disclosure of forest land encroachments

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Environment and Forest) Pawan Kalyan has directed officials to make details of all forest land encroachments public on the department’s website to ensure complete transparency. The data must specify the names of encroachers, extent of land occupied, cases registered, and their current status, he said.
Emphasising that forest lands are national assets and part of India’s natural heritage, Pawan warned that anyone, irrespective of position or influence, found guilty of encroachment will face stringent legal action.
“The responsibility of protecting forest lands lies squarely with the government, and the coalition under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is fully committed to enforcing the law,” he said.
During a review of encroachments in Mangalampeta, Pulicherla, and Punganuru, officials informed that about 104 acres of forest land were under the control of former Forest Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and his family. Holding a teleconference with senior forest officials, Pawan directed that vigilance reports be used as key reference documents while taking action.
He noted inconsistencies between land records and the Web Land database, with some areas shown as inflated. Officials were asked to probe these discrepancies, verify claims of hereditary ownership, and trace how the lands changed hands over time.
Urging all departments to work together, Pawan instructed them to reclaim encroached forest lands and prevent further violations.
He assured that the government would stand behind officials acting with integrity and courage.
“Encroachments on national assets will not be tolerated. Actions will be taken strictly, beyond political considerations,” he asserted.
The Deputy Chief Minister also directed that Preliminary Offence Reports (P.O.Rs) and charge sheets filed under the Forest Act be pursued promptly, and any illegal constructions or estates on protected lands be removed without delay.