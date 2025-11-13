AP inks MoU with Tillman Global for Rs 15,000 crore data centre in Vizag

VIJAYAWADA: The Government of Andhra Pradesh, through the AP Economic Development Board (APEDB), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tillman Global Holdings to develop a 300 MW hyperscale data center campus (TDGAP1) in Visakhapatnam with a proposed investment of Rs 15,000 crore, positioning the State as a premier digital infrastructure hub in India, and the Indo-Pacific region.
The MoU establishes a facilitation framework for time-bound development of the center over the next 12 months, with APEDB coordinating investor facilitation, and inter-agency support within the applicable policies, rules, and procedures of the Government of AP, and where required, GoI.
The signing of MoU took place on the sidelines of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Board Roundtable in New Delhi on Wednesday, which was attended by HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, along with leading global business figures, including John Chambers, Founder and CEO, JC2 Ventures, and Chairman, USISPF, Shantanu Narayen, Chair & CEO, Adobe Systems, and Vice-Chair, USISPF, Prabhakar Raghavan, Chief Technologist, Google, Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys, and Sachit Ahuja, Co-President, Tillman Global Holdings. The MoU was facilitated by Mukesh Aghi, President & CEO, USISPF, and Sachit Ahuja.
New data center will attract allied investments: Min
The project is planned over roughly 40 acres, and is expected to generate 200-300 direct jobs, and 800-1,000 indirect jobs by 2028 through growth in allied services, logistics, cloud, networks, and ancillary units, catalysing a broader digital ecosystem in the State.
Under the MoU, Tillman Global will bring investment, technology, planning and design, and critical equipment for the TDGAP1, while all land allotments, incentives, and benefits will be undertaken by the departments concerned through due process, including participation in any applicable competitive tender processes as per prevailing rules and regulations.
Sachit Ahuja said, “Andhra Pradesh offers a compelling combination of coastal connectivity, progressive governance, and a rapidly expanding digital economy. With TDGAP1, we aim to build a world-class 300 MW campus in Visakhapatnam that anchors long-term digital infrastructure, creates high-quality jobs, and catalyses a broader ecosystem of services and innovation. We value the State’s facilitation through APEDB, and look forward to executing this project in a time-bound manner.”
Lokesh said, “This MoU underscores Andhra Pradesh’s strategy to position Visakhapatnam as a premier data center hub. The proposed Rs 15,000 crore investment by Tillman Global Holdings will strengthen our digital backbone, generate direct and indirect employment for our youth, and attract allied investments across energy, networks, cloud, and services. The government will facilitate within policy to ensure swift and transparent progress.”