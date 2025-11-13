AP inks MoU with Tillman Global for Rs 15,000 crore data centre in Vizag

VIJAYAWADA: The Government of Andhra Pradesh, through the AP Economic Development Board (APEDB), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tillman Global Holdings to develop a 300 MW hyperscale data center campus (TDGAP1) in Visakhapatnam with a proposed investment of Rs 15,000 crore, positioning the State as a premier digital infrastructure hub in India, and the Indo-Pacific region.

The MoU establishes a facilitation framework for time-bound development of the center over the next 12 months, with APEDB coordinating investor facilitation, and inter-agency support within the applicable policies, rules, and procedures of the Government of AP, and where required, GoI.

The signing of MoU took place on the sidelines of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Board Roundtable in New Delhi on Wednesday, which was attended by HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, along with leading global business figures, including John Chambers, Founder and CEO, JC2 Ventures, and Chairman, USISPF, Shantanu Narayen, Chair & CEO, Adobe Systems, and Vice-Chair, USISPF, Prabhakar Raghavan, Chief Technologist, Google, Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys, and Sachit Ahuja, Co-President, Tillman Global Holdings. The MoU was facilitated by Mukesh Aghi, President & CEO, USISPF, and Sachit Ahuja.