AP targets 1 trillion dollar investments, says IT minister Nara Lokesh

DELHI/VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has set an ambitious goal of attracting one trillion dollars in global and domestic investments, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh announced in Delhi on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the CII Partnership Summit scheduled in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15, Lokesh said the State has already secured $120 billion in investments over the past 16 months.

Outlining Andhra Pradesh’s investor-friendly climate, governance reforms, and youth-centric growth strategy, Lokesh said the State’s development is rooted in employment generation. “Our goal is to create two million jobs over the next five years, not just as a target but as a commitment to our youth. Every policy is designed to fuel job creation,” he stated.

Lokesh highlighted that Andhra Pradesh’s new model—the “Speed of Doing Business,” (SoDB) is transforming its investment ecosystem.

“In today’s economy, agility defines success. Even a month’s delay can derail a project. We ensure proposals move from intent to implementation swiftly,” he said.

This approach, he noted, has drawn major investments from companies such as TCS and Cognizant across IT, manufacturing, hospitality, and tourism sectors. AP, one of the first states to recognise tourism as an industry, aims to add 50,000 hotel rooms within three years.