BEE lauds AP for setting up Centre of Excellence for Energy Transition in Vizag

VIJAYAWADA: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has commended AP for establishing the Centre of Excellence for Energy Transition (CoEET) at Vizag, a flagship initiative spearheaded by the Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL).

BEE Secretary Milind Deore described the CoEET as “a commendable initiative that aligns perfectly with India’s national energy efficiency and clean energy transition goals.”

He said the centre marks ‘a significant milestone in the State’s efforts to boost energy efficiency, renewable energy adoption, and clean technology innovation.’

The recognition comes ahead of the Global CII Summit in Visakhapatnam, where international experts will discuss strategies for building world-class power infrastructure, optimising energy costs, and accelerating renewable energy integration.

During a meeting with Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) Media Adviser (Southern States) and Adviser (Government Affairs & Media) A Chandrasekhara Reddy briefed him on recent BEE and EESL initiatives aimed at advancing energy efficiency and combating climate change.