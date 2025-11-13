CM Naidu vows to end poverty in AP with focus on industrial growth

KADAPA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said his government is working with a vision of welfare, development, and good governance, aiming to eradicate poverty in the State, and develop at least one entrepreneur in every family.
Participating in the Mana Illu-Mana Gauravam programme at Devagudipalli in Chinnamandem mandal of Annamayya district on Wednesday, he virtually launched the housewarming ceremony of three lakh units handed over to the poor beneficiaries of Awas Yojana across the State.
Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said, “Efforts are underway to attract Rs 10 lakh crore investments during the CII Partnership Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15, which will generate large scale employment opportunities for youth across the State.”
“The NDA government is determined eradicate poverty by creating employment opportunities in a big way. Emphasis will be laid on setting up of MSMEs to promote entrepreneurship, and make one member in every family an entrepreneur. DWCRA women will be encouraged to become entrepreneurs,” he said.
The government will also focus on providing housing to all eligible poor families by 2029.
“A home is a symbol of dignity and identity, and we are determined to ensure that every homeless family gets a house in the near future,” he averred.
He promised to complete all the remaining houses taken up under various schemes, which are at various stages of construction, before next Ugadi.
The Chief Minister also announced free electricity for the poor and subsidised power for BCs, along with reforms in green energy and solar power generation. Farmers are now generating electricity, while cultivating crops, he highlighted.
Naidu promised to complete Srinivasapuram reservoir, which helps improve groundwater levels in Rayachoti region.
He reiterated that interlinking of rivers is his life’s mission, which will provide a permanent solution to drinking and irrigation water problems in the drought-prone Rayalaseema region. “We have already connected the Godavari and Krishna rivers; next, we will link the Penna and Vamsadhara,” he said.
Naidu announced that a new Sanjeevini Health Scheme will soon be launched for public welfare. Under the scheme, citizens will be medically examined once in every three months, and necessary medicines will be prescribed to keep them healthy, he said.
Ours is a government of deeds, says Housing Minister
Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy hailed Naidu as the architect of modern Andhra Pradesh, who is striving to rebuild the State. “This is not a government of words, but of deeds,” he observed.
Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy said drinking water will soon be supplied to six mandals of Rayachoti constituency at a cost of Rs 300 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission.
R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain, District Collector Nishant Kumar, SP Dheeraj, Joint Collector Adarsh Rajendran, Sub-Collector Bhavana and other officials were present.