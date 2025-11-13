CM Naidu vows to end poverty in AP with focus on industrial growth

KADAPA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said his government is working with a vision of welfare, development, and good governance, aiming to eradicate poverty in the State, and develop at least one entrepreneur in every family.

Participating in the Mana Illu-Mana Gauravam programme at Devagudipalli in Chinnamandem mandal of Annamayya district on Wednesday, he virtually launched the housewarming ceremony of three lakh units handed over to the poor beneficiaries of Awas Yojana across the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said, “Efforts are underway to attract Rs 10 lakh crore investments during the CII Partnership Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15, which will generate large scale employment opportunities for youth across the State.”

“The NDA government is determined eradicate poverty by creating employment opportunities in a big way. Emphasis will be laid on setting up of MSMEs to promote entrepreneurship, and make one member in every family an entrepreneur. DWCRA women will be encouraged to become entrepreneurs,” he said.

The government will also focus on providing housing to all eligible poor families by 2029.

“A home is a symbol of dignity and identity, and we are determined to ensure that every homeless family gets a house in the near future,” he averred.