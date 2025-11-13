CM Naidu’s vision aligns with PM Modi’s Viksit Bharat mission, says government advisor Dinakar

VIJAYAWADA: Government Advisor (Communications) Lanka Dinakar said the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to build a Swarna Andhra Pradesh aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission for a Viksit Bharat, both aimed at attracting global investments and driving grassroots empowerment.

Reviewing the implementation of the Twenty Point Programme, Dinakar said Andhra Pradesh has already secured Rs 11 lakh crore worth of investments even before the upcoming Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam, a reflection of the Chief Minister’s dynamic leadership.

He noted that from Google’s $15 billion investment to small-scale ventures worth Rs 15,000, Naidu has been encouraging every investor equally.

Dinakar said 49 Small and Medium Industrial Parks were recently inaugurated across 17 districts, promoting balanced industrial growth.

Plans are underway to establish MSMEs in every Assembly constituency, with the goal of creating 20 lakh jobs under the leadership of IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

He added that Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is ensuring women’s participation through empowerment initiatives.

Dinakar said Andhra Pradesh has regained investor confidence under the Double Engine Sarkar, setting the State firmly on the path toward Swarna Andhra Pradesh and Viksit Bharat.