Educational reforms vital for India’s growth leap: AP IT minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has emphasized the need for comprehensive reforms in higher education to ensure India achieves its long-term vision of becoming a $30 trillion economy.
Addressing the CII-Southern Region Higher Education Conclave 2025 at VIT-AP University, Amaravati, on Wednesday, Lokesh said that while India’s march toward a $5 trillion economy is inevitable, the pace of progress toward the next milestones depends on the reforms and transformations implemented today.
He underscored that intellectual capital and skilled human resources are the true engines of economic growth. “Higher education is not just a sector, it is a strategic pillar,” he said. With 54% of India’s population below 25 years, the nation boasts one of the youngest workforces globally. However, he noted a glaring employability gap, only 34% of India’s workforce has formal training, compared to 96% in South Korea, 80% in Japan, and 75% in Germany.
Citing the Economic Survey, Lokesh pointed out that only 51% of Indian graduates are employable, reflecting a deep disconnect between academic learning and industry requirements. He called for a fundamental shift in the education model, noting that while many degree-holders struggle to find jobs, candidates completing short-term vocational courses in places like Ameerpet, Hyderabad, often secure employment quickly.
“India must move from degree acquisition to skill activation,” he asserted, stressing the importance of international collaboration to enhance global exposure, quality standards, and innovation capacity.
Lokesh said AP remains committed to building an education ecosystem that fosters research, innovation, and employability. “Collaborative platforms like the CII Higher Education Conclave are key to shaping future-ready policies and partnerships,” he added. CII SR College Excellence Cluster Chairman and VIT Vice-President Dr GV Selvam said technology should empower productivity and innovation without undermining creativity. VIT-AP V-C Dr SV Kota Reddy and several academic leaders were present.