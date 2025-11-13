Educational reforms vital for India’s growth leap: AP IT minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has emphasized the need for comprehensive reforms in higher education to ensure India achieves its long-term vision of becoming a $30 trillion economy.

Addressing the CII-Southern Region Higher Education Conclave 2025 at VIT-AP University, Amaravati, on Wednesday, Lokesh said that while India’s march toward a $5 trillion economy is inevitable, the pace of progress toward the next milestones depends on the reforms and transformations implemented today.

He underscored that intellectual capital and skilled human resources are the true engines of economic growth. “Higher education is not just a sector, it is a strategic pillar,” he said. With 54% of India’s population below 25 years, the nation boasts one of the youngest workforces globally. However, he noted a glaring employability gap, only 34% of India’s workforce has formal training, compared to 96% in South Korea, 80% in Japan, and 75% in Germany.