Illegal kidney transplant racket busted in Madanapalle after woman donor dies during surgery

TIRUPATI: A major illegal kidney transplant racket was exposed in Madanapalle after a 29-year-old woman died during a surgical procedure. The deceased was identified as Yamuna, wife of Suri Babu from Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam.

According to police, Yamuna had agreed to donate one of her kidneys to a man from Goa, identified as Ranjan Nayak, after being approached by brokers who promised her Rs 8 lakh in return. She was taken to Global Multi-Speciality Hospital in the SBI Colony area of Madanapalle for the operation.

However, during the surgery, she reportedly suffered seizures, lost consciousness, and died on the operating table. Following her death, the hospital staff and brokers allegedly tried to cover up the incident.

They transported her body in an ambulance to Tirupati and contacted her husband under the pretext of making the promised payment, asking him to remain silent. Sensing foul play, her husband called the police helpline 112 and alerted the Tirupati Police, who immediately informed the Madanapalle Two Town Police.