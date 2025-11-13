Tirumala ghee adulteration case: SIT grills Dharma Reddy for second day

TIRUPATI: The SC-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Wednesday continued questioning former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy for the second consecutive day in the Tirumala laddu ghee adulteration case.

Dharma Reddy arrived at the SIT office near Alipiri around 8.30 am. Sources said SIT officials repeated several questions from Tuesday’s session as he had not provided clear answers earlier.

He was questioned in detail about alleged irregularities in the tender process for ghee procurement. Officials asked why certain tender conditions were altered, including the removal of the word ‘milk’ from the tender rules in February 2020 and its reintroduction in November 2023.

They also sought clarification on why the use of allegedly adulterated ghee tankers was permitted. Dharma is said to have denied any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, directors of Bhole Baba Organic Dairy Milk Pvt. Ltd. — Pomil Jain (A3) and Vipin Jain (A4) — who are out on bail, appeared before the SIT for questioning.

Their presence at the SIT office at the same time as Dharma Reddy’s questioning drew attention. The lawyer of Bhole Baba Dairy directors said, “We have no connection with Dharma Reddy’s inquiry. We did not attend questioning alongside him,” distancing his clients from Dharma Reddy.

In another development, SIT teams have intensified their search for Karimulla, the manager of Bhole Baba Dairy and son-in-law of accused Apurva Chawda (A5). Two SIT teams reportedly went to Srikalahasti and Chennai to locate him.

Investigation indicate that ghee supplied from the banned Bhole Baba Dairy was transferred to Vaishnavi Dairy before being supplied to the TTD.