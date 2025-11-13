Union Bank of India celebrates 107th Foundation Day on grand note

ONGOLE: Union Bank of India (UBI) celebrated its 107th Foundation Day on a grand scale in Ongole, with events held at all offices and branches across the country to reaffirm the bank’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer service.

A central function was organised by the bank’s headquarters in Mumbai at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC. Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju (IAS), Ministry of Finance, Government of India, attended as the chief guest.

The event also featured Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Asheesh Pandey, Executive Directors Nitesh Ranjan, Ramasubramanian S, and Sanjay Rudra, along with senior officials, employees, and esteemed customers.

As part of the celebrations, UBI launched two new digital initiatives — the Union E-Biz mobile app for MSMEs and the Union Ease mobile app aimed at enhancing the customer experience.

Additionally, the bank announced the opening of 51 new branches across key regions, including new premises at Podili and Chilakapadu in the Ongole Region, to strengthen its reach and accessibility.