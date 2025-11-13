Visakhapatnam set to host 30th CII Partnership Summit; AP eyes Rs 10 lakh crore investments

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Port City has geared up to host the 30th CII Partnership Summit, jointly organised by the Government of Andhra Pradesh, and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), on November 14 and 15 at the Andhra University Engineering College Grounds.

The summit aims to promote investment opportunities in the State, and strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s image as a preferred destination for industries.

The summit, themed ‘Partners in Progress - India’s Roadmap to Viksit Bharat 2047’, will feature participation by more than 100 international delegates, with a number of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) likely to be signed.

The State government expects investment commitments worth up to Rs 10 lakh crore through the summit. It is also focusing on attracting industries in green energy, information technology, electronics, automobiles, space, defence and tourism.

On Thursday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the India-Europe Business Roundtable on the theme ‘India-Europe Cooperation for Sustainable Growth’.

Discussions will cover important topics such as green transition, sustainable innovation and European investment partnerships.

Later, Naidu will hold meetings with delegates from Taiwan, Italy, Sweden and the Netherlands, besides interacting with representatives of SPP Pumps Ltd, ReNew Power, Murugappa Group and Hero Future Engineers.

In the evening, he will participate in the Vizag Economic Region programme, and a special meeting of the CII National Council.

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the summit on Friday, while Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will open the Andhra Pradesh Pavilion.

Industrialists, including Yusuff Ali, Baba Kalyani and Karan Adani are among those expected to attend the meet.