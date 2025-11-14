After 45-day hiatus, granite industry in Andhra Pradesh to resume operations fully today

ONGOLE: The deadlock between the government-appointed granite tax collection agency, AMR Company, and the Chimakurthy-based Granite Industries Owners Association in Prakasam district has been resolved, paving the way for the full resumption of granite operations from Friday.

The stalemate, which began on October 1, brought all 800 granite units in the Chimakurthy region to a standstill after industry leaders opposed the collection norms introduced by AMR Company. Following several rounds of negotiations, both sides reached an amicable settlement.

As per the new agreement, the granite unit owners will pay Rs 35,000 in tax and Rs 10,000 as an additional fee — totalling Rs 45,000 — against receipts to the AMR agency. The agency accepted the proposal on Wednesday.

At a special meeting held on Thursday at Ramatheertham VTC Hall, the Chimakurthy Granite Factories Owners Association formally withdrew its “industry bandh” call and informed members of the revised payment structure. Around 800 members attended the meeting and expressed satisfaction over the resolution.

Association leaders Katragadda Ramanaiah and Srinivasa Rao told TNIE, “We have explained the new norms to all members, and operations will resume at full capacity from Friday. Workers from other states are returning, and the industry will regain its normal pace within a few days.”