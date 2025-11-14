Andhra Pradesh CM meets Eastern Naval Command chief, vows support to Navy

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met with Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, during his visit to Visakhapatnam for the CII Partnership Summit on Thursday.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between the State government and the Indian Navy in areas of mutual interest, particularly in advancing defence-related industries and infrastructure.

Vice Admiral Bhalla briefed the Chief Minister on the ongoing activities and operational developments of the Eastern Naval Command. Discussions also covered attracting defence manufacturing companies and startups to Andhra Pradesh to support India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative through indigenous shipbuilding and naval technologies.

The Chief Minister said Visakhapatnam is evolving into a ‘future city’ with immense potential to become both a knowledge economy hub and a leading tourism destination. He noted that the State government is implementing plans to enhance the city’s tourism infrastructure and sought the Navy’s cooperation in these efforts.

Naidu emphasised that the Navy is not just a fighting force but also a source of knowledge and innovation. He suggested the establishment of initiatives like a Naval Museum to create public awareness and inspire youth about defence services.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the growing interest of Andhra Pradesh’s youth in defence careers and assured full government support, including providing necessary land for the Navy’s projects and operations in the state.