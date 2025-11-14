Andhra Pradesh Dy CM alleges 76.74 acres of forest land grabbed by former minister Ramachandra Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Cracking the whip on illegal constructions and encroachments of forest lands, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forests K Pawan Kalyan conducted an exclusive aerial survey on Thursday, exposing 76.74 acres of illegal encroachment inside the protected Mangalampeta forest lands in the Eastern Ghats.

Pawan Kalyan said the encroached lands were linked to former forest minister and senior YSRCP leader Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. After his visit and review of the violations, he briefed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other Cabinet Ministers, who immediately ordered a comprehensive probe.

According to an official release, Pawan Kalyan directed officials to publish the names of all forest land encroachers on the department’s website and disclose the extent of encroachments and the status of cases against each individual. He further instructed officials to initiate strict legal action against those who grabbed forest land, without exception.

“Investigate the discrepancies in land records, including inflated Webland entries and false claims of ‘ancestral land’ inside protected forest areas. Digitise all land records to prevent manipulation and ensure transparency,” he directed officials.

“Forest lands are national assets. Those who encroach upon them, misuse them, or violate forest laws—no matter who they are—will be held accountable. The government will not tolerate the grabbing of protected forest areas or wildlife zones,” Pawan Kalyan said.

In response to his statement, Rajampet MP and YSRCP leader PV Mithun Reddy posted on X condemning the allegations of encroachment levelled against him and his family members. He demanded that Pawan Kalyan prove his allegations with facts.