Andhra Pradesh govt signs 35 MoUs worth Rs 3.65 lakh crore on CII Summit-eve

VISAKHAPATNAM: A day before the much-anticipated CII Partnership Summit begins in Visakhapatnam, the Andhra Pradesh government attracted a wave of investments with the signing of 35 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) across five key sectors.

The agreements, signed in the presence of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, represent a total investment of Rs 3.65 lakh crore, and are expected to generate more than 1.26 lakh jobs across the State.

Among these, the energy sector alone accounted for Rs 2.65 lakh crore through seven MoUs. Companies such as ReNew Power, Navayuga Engineering, Chinta Green Energy, ABC Cleantech and Axis Energy Ventures announced large scale projects, collectively expected to create over 49,000 jobs.

The industries and commerce sector also witnessed strong participation, with investments worth Rs 52,143 crore from firms such as Vizag Profiles Logistics, Steel Exchange India, Virupaksha Organics, and Shirdi Sai. These projects are set to provide employment to more than 32,000 people. APCRDA attracted Rs 32,300 crore through eight MoUs, which will open up around 7,800 job opportunities. Notable investors in this category include Manipal Group, Berjaya Group, and Vivens Group.