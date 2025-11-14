Andhra Pradesh govt to resume SADAREM slot booking for specially-abled citizens from today

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will resume slot bookings for specially-abled citizens under the SADAREM (Software for Assessment of Disabled for Access Rehabilitation and Empowerment) programme from November 14. It had been suspended since late September due to technical issues.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav said priority will be given to 10,000 individuals already on the waiting list, while new applicants will be allotted slots based on availability.

The government has waived the Rs 40 fee earlier charged for slot booking and certificate printing, considering the financial hardship faced by the disabled community.

Under SADAREM, disability certification camps will be held every Monday at community hospitals and every Tuesday at regional, district, and teaching hospitals. The government aims to assess 31,050 individuals by December-end and has added six new hospitals to the existing 112 facilities.

Medical teams will evaluate disabilities related to locomotor issues, visual and hearing impairments, mental illness, and others.

These certificates are required for availing pensions and welfare schemes.

Of the 1.04 lakh appeals filed by those seeking re-evaluation of disability ratings, 19,235 have been re-examined. Secondary Health Director KVN Chakradhar Babu said appeal assessments are being conducted every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at hospitals designated by district collectors, with a target to complete all pending appeals by December.

Re-assessment tests for 1.87 lakh pension beneficiaries will begin in January to ensure certification, he added.