Andhra Pradesh HC orders notices to former minister Jogi Ramesh’s wife, sons

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the Machavaram police to issue notices under Section 35(3) of the BNS to former minister Jogi Ramesh’s wife Shankuthala and sons Rajeev and Rohith.

Jogi Ramesh’s family members filed a quash petition seeking relief from the case filed against them.

According to officials, a case was registered against them under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act after an alleged scuffle during Ramesh’s arrest in a spurious liquor case on November 2, when doors and glass panes were reportedly damaged.

The petitioners claimed they had no role in the incident and sought to dismiss the charges. The court accepted the police submission that the offences attract less than seven years’ punishment and adjourned the matter to January 8, 2026.