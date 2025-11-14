Andhra Pradesh positioned as gateway to India’s market: Naidu to global investors

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu had a busy day in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, meeting global industry representatives, and unveiling a report on developing the Visakhapatnam Economic Region as a global economic hub.

Earlier in the day, Naidu described Andhra Pradesh as a gateway to India’s market, highlighting the State’s growing potential in sectors such as IT, renewable energy, semiconductors, and green manufacturing.

He was speaking at the India-Europe Business Partnership Roundtable, organised as a prelude to the two-day CII Partnership Summit.

Addressing delegates, Naidu said Visakhapatnam is emerging as an IT hub known for its business-friendly environment. He announced that Google will establish an AI data centre in the city with an investment of $15 billion, and that undersea cable connectivity to Singapore will soon be completed.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the government is implementing the Speed of Doing Business initiative, under which industrial approvals are given within 45 days.

Naidu cited examples such as Premier Energy, which received all approvals under the new system, and revealed that Reliance is setting up the world’s second-largest brewery in Andhra Pradesh, expected to begin operations in February.