Andhra Pradesh positioned as gateway to India’s market: Naidu to global investors

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu had a busy day in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, meeting global industry representatives, and unveiling a report on developing the Visakhapatnam Economic Region as a global economic hub.
Earlier in the day, Naidu described Andhra Pradesh as a gateway to India’s market, highlighting the State’s growing potential in sectors such as IT, renewable energy, semiconductors, and green manufacturing.
He was speaking at the India-Europe Business Partnership Roundtable, organised as a prelude to the two-day CII Partnership Summit.
Addressing delegates, Naidu said Visakhapatnam is emerging as an IT hub known for its business-friendly environment. He announced that Google will establish an AI data centre in the city with an investment of $15 billion, and that undersea cable connectivity to Singapore will soon be completed.
The Chief Minister highlighted that the government is implementing the Speed of Doing Business initiative, under which industrial approvals are given within 45 days.
Naidu cited examples such as Premier Energy, which received all approvals under the new system, and revealed that Reliance is setting up the world’s second-largest brewery in Andhra Pradesh, expected to begin operations in February.
Italian envoy meets CM, discusses setting up of industrial cluster in AP
Naidu also announced plans to establish a Drone City and a Space City to promote innovation in aerospace and defence manufacturing. “Andhra Pradesh aims to produce 160 GW of renewable power, contributing significantly to India’s national target of 500 GW,” he said.
Later, the Chief Minister met delegations from Italy and Taiwan. A Taiwan delegation led by Mumin Chen expressed readiness to establish an Indo-Taiwan Industrial Park at Kuppam with an investment of Rs 400 crore. The delegation also discussed projects, including a footwear unit by Pou Chen Group in Kuppam, an image sensor unit by Creative Sensors in Orvakal, and an advanced battery manufacturing facility by E Soul India worth $2.2 billion. The delegation signed an MoU with the State government in the presence of the Chief Minister.
Italian Ambassador Antonio Enrico Bartoli also met Naidu, and discussed setting up an Italian industrial cluster in Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Minister invited Italian firms to explore opportunities in automotive, agritech, shipbuilding, renewable energy, and food processing sectors.
In the evening, Naidu launched the report on developing the Visakhapatnam Economic Region as a Global Economic Hub. The region will cover nine districts, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalle, East Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Visakhapatnam. He appointed Industries Secretary Yuvraj as CEO for the project, and directed district collectors to prepare detailed action plans to raise per capita income.
The State, he highlighted, is targeting investments of Rs 20 lakh crore to create 20 lakh jobs.
Union Minister for Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam, State Ministers Payyavula Keshav and P Narayana, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, and CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee were present.